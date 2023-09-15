(WSVN) - A cup of coffee is helping brew up some extra support for local first responders. Karen Hensel shows us how in today’s 7 Spotlight.

Whether Americano, espresso, or cafecito, South Floridians love their coffee.

That includes our first responders.

Jason Patton, Fire Department Coffee: “We just need that caffeine motivation to make sure we’re getting through the day appropriately.”

Jason Patton is a South Florida firefighter. He’s also the vice-president of Fire Department Coffee. The company, started in 2016, developed a large selection of specialty roasts and blends.

Jason Patton: “So we came up with, obviously, all the different types of espressos and blends, but we also have our full spirit-infused line — Irish whiskey, vanilla bean, bourbon, all the fun stuff.”

But this coffee is more than just a delicious brew. A portion of each purchase helps support a special cause.

Jason Patton: “The main mission of it was to create premium, high quality coffee, but also have a foundation of giving back to sick and injured first responders.”

Jason says firefighters are not only at risk of physical injury. They can also develop mental health issues.

Jason Patton: “So many firefighters and first responders deal with it, just because of the the things that we see and hear every day.”

The company wanted to help firefighters across the country, so each month, they create a new coffee for a local department with proceeds going to help those firefighters.

Jason Patton: “We’re going to make that roast specific to the area.”

It’s called the “Fire Department Coffee Club. This month, Fire Department Coffee is honoring Miami-Dade firefighters with a brew called Salty Flamingo.

Jason Patton: “This being Miami, we wanted a high-caffeine espresso roast. I mean, it’s Miami; it’s highly caffeinated all the time.”

People can buy the coffee and a matching T-shirt online or at select stores. A portion of the proceeds goes to the local union, which created a foundation to help Dade firefighters receive counseling.

John Lancaster, First Responders Resiliency Foundation: “The image that people see is, we can handle everything, but in the end — you know, 18 years, I can tell you — everything sits in the back of your head, and when you’re able to talk to someone and kind of let it out, it helps ease it.”

For Jason, knowing he’s helping ease the pain for his fellow firefighters is like a dream come true.

Jason Patton: “It’s humbling because I believe a lot of us want to make a difference, but sometimes we either don’t know how or just don’t have the means to be able to do it.”

If you want to help, click here to buy Salty Flamingo.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.