(WSVN) - A South Florida family-run business is cooking up great opportunities for young adults with special needs, one snack at a time. Karen Hensel has more in today’s 7 Spotlight.

If you’re craving a quick snack, forget the chips and take a bite out of something that’s serving up a special mission.

Rishi Patel: “I sell Rishi Snacks with my friends and Mommy and Daddy.”

This is Rishi, a 21-year-old with special needs. He’s also the inspiration behind Rishi Snacks, a trail-mix style treat made with traditional Indian flavors.

His parents came up with the idea after realizing their son needed something to do and look forward to every day.

Vijay Patel, Rishi’s dad: “From the time Rishi was coming of age, becoming a teenager, we’re always thinking what’s going to be his purpose.”

Rishi’s parents saw the lack of job opportunities for their son and others with special needs, so they decided to create the opportunity they were looking for, and it involved a family recipe.

Manisha Patel, Rishi’s mom: “My husband Vijay and I are like, ‘Oh, I think we might be on to something.'”

After watching Rishi help out in their kitchen, they realized he was capable of doing a lot of work on his own.

That’s when they came up with an idea that really got their son involved.

Manisha Patel: “A company that Rishi and his friends, you know, can do most of the work, in a supervised area.”

Rishi Snacks launched in February of last year and come in five flavors.

Manisha says Rishi was excited to see it all happen.

Manisha Patel: “When all this came about, and he was like, ‘We’re going to the kitchen,’ and he’s seeing his name all over the bags, and you could just see, like he’s, you know, smiling and he’s enjoying the work.”

Each week, Rishi and his classmates work at a commercial kitchen to sort ingredients, mix the snacks and get them ready to sell.

Manisha Patel: “It’s giving Rishi something to do, you know, a purpose, waking up in the morning and, ‘OK, I have the kitchen today,’ or, ‘We’re going to Doral today to sell.'”

The family partnered with Rishi’s school so other students can help in the kitchen. It’s become a creative way for them to learn life skills so they can be more independent.

Vijay Patel: “Rishi’s out and about in the community, not only making the snacks with his friends; he has a mission, and he knows what his role is.”

Manisha says it’s giving Rishi and his friends a special purpose in life, and that brings the whole family a lot of joy.

Manisha Patel: “Every time that we do this, whether it’s as simple as coming here to the kitchen or going out into the community, it’s amazing. They teach me a lot, every time.”

And it’s providing big opportunities for the special needs community, and a tasty snack for the rest of us.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

You can find Rishi Snacks at several grocery stores and coffee shops throughout South Florida. For more information, click here.

