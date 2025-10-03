Making a difference in the lives of children has become a family affair, thanks to one South Florida organization. 7’s Heather Walker has their story in this 7Spotlight.

Basketball is big for these two South Florida brothers.

Thirteen-year-old Bryson and 14-year-old Don’Terrion play together nearly every day, with two of their closest friends, Brian McGrath and his wife, Kyra.

The four of them share a special bond.

Kyra McGrath: “They keep us young, I guess, at heart!”

It started a few years ago when Bryson was matched with Brian through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

Brian McGrath: “I was matched with Bryson in May of 2021, I wanted to give back to the community and I had known a few people who were involved in Big Brother Big Sisters, so I applied.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the country’s oldest and largest mentoring organization.

Every year, hundreds of kids in South Florida enter the program with the hope of being matched with an adult mentor, called a “Big Brother” or “Big Sister.”

The relationships that are formed can form a positive impact on a child’s life.

Jennifer Becker: “They help our kids discover who they are and believe in themselves, believe in their potential.”

Mentors are always needed. There are so many kids waiting for a big brother or big sister that there just aren’t enough to meet the demand.

Jennifer Becker: “We have 600 littles this year. We have 252 that are waiting for a mentor today.”

After Brian and Bryson were matched, they started meeting twice a month. But as their bond grew, so did their time together.

Brian McGrath: “Now I see him multiple times a week, helping with basketball practice, pick up and drop off, and we try to read most nights on the phone.”

Bryson: “Sometimes we just read throughout the day, like on weekends, if I have no school.”

Brian’s work with Big Brothers Big Sisters was recently recognized by the organization.

He was named “Big Brother of the Year” in Broward County, then went on to be named “Big Brother of the Year” in the state of Florida.

Brian McGrath: “I’ve had the opportunity to go up to Tallahassee and be in the capitol and talk about the impact that this program has.”

The program also had an impact on Kyra. Not long after meeting Bryson, she decided to become a mentor. She already knew of someone who was looking for one, Bryson’s older brother Don’Terrion.

Don’Terrion: “Before Ms. Kyra, I had my own big brother, but then he had to do work and stuff so he couldn’t see me no more. So that’s when she asked my grandma to take me to an NSU basketball game.”

Kyra McGrath: “He said, ‘Can you just be my big sister?’ And Big Brothers Big Sisters accommodated, we’re just one big, happy family, right!”

The two families spend a lot of time together both on and off the court.

Brian McGrath: “We’ve always enjoyed taking them out on our boat, and they love to swim in Whiskey Creek. We’ve been into fishing somewhat recently over the last year or so, and that’s been fun to learn.”

Bryson and Don’Terrion say having mentors means they always have someone cheering them on.

Bryson: “It feels like I have someone I can always talk to, relate with and someone who can always help me.”

Brian and Kyra are happy to help.

Brian McGrath: “Watching Bryson and Don’Terrion grow and mature and become better teammates on the basketball court, better students in school, It’s been really rewarding to be part of that process.”

It’s a process that started off as mentorship and has now transformed into family.

