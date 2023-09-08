(WSVN) - It takes a lot of hard work and skill to work in a restaurant. That’s why a South Florida chef is helping some young adults cook up their own recipe for success. 7’s Karen Hensel has today’s 7 Spotlight.

From the classroom to the kitchen, these students are learning what it takes to work in the restaurant industry. And one chef is making sure they cook up the best they have to offer.

Chef Christian Velez: “So we’re definitely not just making peanut butter and jelly.”

Chef Christian Velez spent years in the kitchen at one of South Florida’s most well-known hotels.

Chef Christian Velez: “I was executive pastry chef at The Ritz-Carlton.”

He knows how to work under pressure.

Chef Christian Velez: “Oh, yes. Yes, I was previously on the Spring Baking Championship of Food Network.”

Now, he’s going behind the scenes to help create the next generation of great chefs.

He is the instructor for the Arc Culinary program, which is part of Arc Broward. It’s a 16-week course for young adults with developmental disabilities.

Chef Christian Velez: “We talk a little bit about nutrition, education, definitely food safety, pretty much getting them ready for the work field.”

He started volunteering for Arc Broward two years ago and was recently hired as a culinary instructor. Even with his experience working for major hotels, and competing on TV, he says this is the most rewarding job he’s ever had.

Chef Christian Velez: “It’s about equality, it’s about empowerment, and so, who doesn’t want to be in an environment like that?”

His students feel the same way. Julian Coker says Christian’s course hasn’t been easy, but he’s enjoyed the challenge.

Julian Coker: “I think it’ll just help get me more experience, because my experience was a little down.”

All of the students’ hard work is put to the test at the end of the term, and it happens in the center’s Emeril Lagasse Foundation Innovation Kitchen.

Chef Christian Velez: At the student luncheon, it’s the culmination of everything that they learn throughout the program.”

Christian and Arc Broward help students find jobs after the course ends.

Patrick Jones didn’t have to go far. He now works at Arc Broward, in the same kitchen where he first learned how to cook.

Patrick Jones, program graduate: “It makes me busy a lot, instead of staying home and doing nothing and then bossing my parents around whenever.”

Christian hopes all of his students come out of the program with not only some cooking experience, but also the confidence to know they can handle whatever life throws at them.

Chef Christian Velez: “And that’s a big part of the program, too, is letting them realize that, and so they know that they’re more than capable.”

And thanks to Chef Christian, they will be ready for the challenge.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

For more information about Arc Culinary, click here.

And if you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.