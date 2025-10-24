A retired volleyball player is trying to make sure everyone gets a chance to play her sport. Heather Walker shows us how in this 7Spotlight.

This huge state-of-the-art sports complex is now open to the public — thanks to a volleyball star living right here in Dania Beach.

Rita Crockett is a two-time Olympic volleyball player. She won a silver medal in the 1984 Summer Olympics, making her the first Afro-Latina woman to receive that award.

She also competed internationally in beach volleyball — and was inducted into the Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rita continued her love of the sport, coaching volleyball at a number of universities. Before retiring, she spent 12 years as the head coach at Florida International University.

Rita Crockett: “For me, it’s just what I do. I loved it and had fun doing it.”

After a life well played, she wanted to share her love of sports with others.

Rita Crockett: “So I came from an extreme humble living, and I just promised myself that I would be somebody someday that can help people like me when I was a little girl get out of where I was.”

Rita’s husband read an article in a local newspaper about the city supporting new initiatives that would enhance and bring together the Dania Beach community. Rita pitched the idea of a sports complex.

Dania Beach Mayor Joyce L. Davis: “When Rita brought this idea, it was the first of its kind, something that could bring something new, interesting and fun for our entire community.”

The mayor approved the plan and Rita covered half the cost.

Now, the Rita Crockett Beach Sports Academy is open to the public inside Frost Park. There are eight sand courts to play volleyball, beach volleyball, tennis, soccer, flag football and pickleball. Kids are already putting them to good use.

Nathan Vogel: “The facility is beautiful. I love volleyball and we came here today for a little sneak peek at what the program’s gonna look like.”

This new facility is also building a family legacy; Rita’s daughter, Marritta, helps run the courts.

Rita Crockett: “We have this beautiful place. There’s nothing like this in America, and the sand is beautiful. I’m happy, I’m happy I’m unretired.”

Rita may have stepped off the court professionally, but the joy of the game has never left her, and now she is sharing it with others.

Rita Crockett: “I play to win. This is a winning project and it will win for the Dania Beach community.”

Even with all her medals, Rita says setting up this sports hub for her community has been her biggest win.

Heather Walker, 7News.

