If you like fashion, but hate the high price, there’s a way to look great without busting your budget.

Rossanna Ceccato, founder of ReDress: “It’s fun, because this is the first time that some somebody has created a startup of exchanging garments in this way.”

Rossanna Ceccato has created a way for women to swap clothes once they get tired of wearing them. It’s a website called ReDress, and you never have to leave your house to go shopping.

Rossanna came up with the idea while working in retail.

Rossanna Ceccato: “I was surprised at how every weekend my clients came to any of my retail stores to buy clothes as if they were naked.”

Her clients were businesswomen who felt they couldn’t wear a dress more than a few times. But buying new outfits comes with a hefty price tag and a closet full of barely-worn clothes.

Rossanna takes those clothes and then helps you find almost-new pieces.

Rossanna Ceccato: “You just have to go to myredress.com. You are going to have the opportunity to upload a picture of the garments you want to swap with us.”

Once the dress is approved, you pay a fee to pick another one.

Rossanna Ceccato: “Right now we have almost 1,000 in our warehouse. You are going to recoup the value of your barely-used garments, in another garment.”

Redress has grown so quickly that its Miami warehouse was turned into a store for local shoppers.

So even if you don’t have a dress to swap, you can still buy one of these off the rack at a big bargain.

Matias Hercovich, co-founder of Redress: It’s for people that want to go and party, it’s for people who have a job interview. We have something for everybody.”

But what you see for sale or swap today, may be gone tomorrow.

Rossanna Ceccato: “We have done almost 8,000 transactions.”

Matias Hercovich is the co-founder of ReDress. He says it’s a smart way to keep people from throwing away good clothes just because they don’t want or need them anymore.

Matias Hercovich: “So I think people after the pandemic got really conscious about their actions and how those actions affect the planet as a whole. Now, here is a budget-friendly but also an eco-friendly way in order to dress with what you want.”

ReDress is planning a second location in New York to help even more people dress for success.

