(WSVN) - Teaching history is as easy as shuffling through a deck of cards, and the more you collect, the more you learn. Heather Walker has tonight’s 7Spotlight.

You won’t find any meat at this restaurant in Pompano Beach.

Samuel Woods: “We specialize in recreating some of the world’s most popular food dishes and making them plant-based.”

The Rabbit Hole features vegan and vegetarian dishes. Owner Samuel Woods said there’s also something else on the menu. It’s not food, but it still serves up a special purpose.

Samuel Woods: “Trying to create as many young, aspiring historians as possible.”

When Samuel’s not in the kitchen, he’s out front with Emmanuel George and David Paulo. They’re shuffling through their latest creation: a set of cars meant to teach kids about a special part of Broward County’s history.

Emmanuel George: “It’s been beautiful, because it’s been resonating with many people.”

They created “The Hub” collectible flash cards. Each card features the story of some of Broward’s most well-known Black historical figures.

Emmanuel George: “Esther Rolle, who was in the show ‘Good Times.’ We have Ms. Blanche Ely, we also have the likes of Dr. Sistrunk.”

Emmanuel has spent years creating documentaries about South Florida’s Black history, art and culture. He wanted a new way to share it with kids and adults.

Emmanuel George: “We got to find these creative ways to share history, because oftentimes, you got to meet people where they’re at.”

Each pack of cards is divided into three sets, with facts about historical figures from North, Central and South Broward. They’re meant to be collected and shared just like another set of popular cards.

Samuel Woods: “Maybe I’m telling my age a little bit, but we used to collect Pokémon cards, and we loved it, right? And you would collect them over time and have binders full.”

The cards are available online, or you can buy a set at The Rabbit Hole restaurant … and kids aren’t the only ones getting a kick out of them.

David Paulo: “Young, old, it’s definitely been all-around 100% great feedback.”

The team is already thinking of ways to make the next edition even better.

David Paulo: “Holographic cards and golden cars, you know, give them something real neat. What we’re ultimately doing is pushing out knowledge, history, and make it fun.”

A fun way to teach local history, and hopefully inspire the next generation of historians.

Heather Walker, 7News.

