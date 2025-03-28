(WSVN) - A gunshot left a South Florida college student paralyzed, but she is working hard to get the chance to walk again, and a furry friend is helping her. Heather Walker shares her story in tonight’s 7Spotlight.

Spending time in the pool sounds like a perfect day in South Florida.

For 25-year-old Natasha Vivas, getting into the water is hard work.

Natasha Vivas, therapy patient: “It’s been so extremely hard, and it’s still so extremely hard in so many different circumstances, and it’s hard on my parents.”

7News shared Natasha’s story two years ago.

She was studying hospitality at FIU and had been offered a paid internship program at Disney World. Then, on Dec. 13, 2022, while working at an Orlando resort, her nightmare began.

Natasha Vivas: “The person walked in, and he asked to use the restroom, and of course, I was like, ‘Oh, like the restroom is over here.’ He came back in with a rifle, and he started shooting.”

Doctors said she had a 20% chance of survival.

Natasha Vivas: “And they were like, ‘OK, she’s never gonna walk again.'”

Natasha was determined to prove them wrong.

Natasha Vivas: “And my life has been dedicated to therapy, therapy, therapy, more therapy, therapy, therapy, therapy.”

A few months ago, Natasha started aquatic therapy at Memorial Rehabilitation Institute in Pembroke Pines.

She gets in the pool twice a week, and it’s made a huge difference in her life.

Dmitriy Ferrer, physical therapist assistant: “And the Natasha that you’re seeing right now is not the same that came to the pool, by far.”

In the pool, it’s easier for Natasha to stand, move her legs and practice walking.

Dmitriy Ferrer: “At first, we pretty much had to do it all for her. So we had to grab her leg, move it up and down. Eventually, she started gaining a little bit of muscle strength.”

The therapists are top-notch, but for Natasha, her best coach is Scrunchie.

Natasha Vivas: “Scrunchie is so amazing to work with. Dogs are just incredible creatures that they like know how you’re feeling, and they know how to give you support.”

Scrunchie the golden retriever is one of seven therapy dogs at Memorial Healthcare System. She was trained to perform dozens of commands.

Maria Weinstein, Director of Nursing, Memorial Hospital West: “She helps our patients with grip and motor strength. She encourages them, so they pull, they push, and more than anything, she puts a smile on their face.”

When Scrunchie’s not in the water, she circles the pool. She’s not just playing around, she’s actually motivating her patients to keep moving.

Maria Weinstein, Director of Nursing, Memorial Hospital West: “Natasha tries to reach for her. She’s not realizing it, but she’s also taking a step up in the pool, which again helps her with motor strength. That helps her with balance.”

A few weeks ago, Scrunchie’s assistance helped Natasha walk for the first time in two years.

Natasha Vivas: “And then, like, my parents started recording it, and then my parents started crying.”

An emotional moment for the whole family. For the first time since being shot, Natasha believes she has a second chance.

Natasha Vivas: “And it was that, like, pillar of hope of like, ‘OK, like I can still keep doing this.’ Like this is where it’s going to get even harder to keep on pushing myself, to keep on growing, to keep on being better.”

Thanks to help from her therapist and Scrunchie, she is taking a big step forward on the road to recovery.

Heather Walker, 7News.

