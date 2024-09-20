(WSVN) - A South Florida swimmer who was born without arms is back home after winning big in the Paralympics, but his journey to the top of his sport has not been an easy one. Ethan Calloway has today’s 7Spotlight.

Abbas Karimi was already a decorated athlete.

Abbas Karimi, Paralympian: “My first world championship silver, and then that was my third world championship gold.”

But the 27-year-old was hungry for something more.

Abbas Karimi: “Since I became a swimmer, there was one thing in my mind always: to become a Paralympic medalist.”

Marty Hendrick, swim coach: “Mission accomplished. I couldn’t be more happy.”

Abbas and his coach, Marty Hendrick, recently returned to Fort Lauderdale from Paris, where the Paralympics were held.

The swimmer is now sporting, not one, but two silver medals.

Abbas Karimi: “It’s the heaviest medal I’ve ever had. Two-time Paralympic medalist, you know? What else could I ask for in life?”

A life filled with pain and perseverance.

Abbas Karimi: “Everything was very challenging to do with my feet.”

We first met Abbas back in 2020.

Abbas Karimi: “My father used to say, ‘God took your arms from you, but instead, he give you the talent and the skill on your legs and on your feet.'”

Abbas grew up in war-torn Afghanistan and was bullied as a boy.

Abbas Karimi: “They was always calling me armless, ‘Oh, look at this guy, doesn’t have arms,’ and trying to make fun of me.”

At the age of 16, Abbas made the difficult decision to leave Afghanistan. He came to the U.S. under the United Nations Refugee Program.

His love of swimming eventually led him here to train in Fort Lauderdale.

Abbas competed as part of the refugee team at the Tokyo Paralympics. But the Taliban had retaken control of Afghanistan, and the games did not go well for him.

Abbas Karimi: “I was in a dark moment of my life in the biggest moment of my life.”

But although he failed to medal, Abbas did not quit.

Abbas Karimi: “A true champion or a real champion, no matter how many times we get knocked down, how many times we fail, how many times we fall down, we keep getting up.”

Abbas became an American citizen in 2022 and was selected to represent Team USA in Paris this summer.

Abbas Karimi: “USA has given me a second chance, a second life to pursue my dreams. I wanted to do something back to this country. This time, I was much calmer and more confident, faster. Mentally and emotionally, I was in the best shape of my life.”

It paid off.

Abbas Karimi: “As a lion king, you know, as a beast, the whole stage, and thousands of people were yelling and cheering. My relay teammates are amazing people, very kind. A lot of people helped me mentally and emotionally, and one of them is Marty.”

Marty Hendrick: “He represents potential. Nobody is going to look at a 12-year-old kid in Afghanistan with no arms and believe him. He believed in himself. He had to tell people to believe in him.”

Abbas says he is still in his prime and plans to try to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Ethan Calloway, 7News.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.