There are a lot of people who've never seen an opera. But a South Florida opera company is hoping to change that.

Luciano Pavarotti made his U.S. debut right here in South Florida at the Florida Grand Opera back in 1969. It’s the fourth oldest opera house in the country. But despite its long history of famous performances, 50-60% of the seats go unfilled for many of its shows.

Maria Todaro, CEO of Florida Grand Opera: “Could it die? Yes, it could die.”

But there is a new generation here in Miami that’s hoping to keep it alive.

Maria Todaro: “And you are seeing the future star of tomorrow.”

Catherin Meza, opera singer: “I’m from Hialeah, Florida. Born and raised.”

Catherin Meza is one of them.

Heather: “Did you grow up with opera? Had you ever seen opera prior to college?”

Catherin Meza: “No, I did not.”

Born into a working class family, Catherin was the first to pursue a career in music and the first to introduce her family to opera.

Catherin Meza: “In the beginning, I wasn’t so into opera. I wanted to be a songwriter, pop singer.”

But while in college at Florida International University, she was introduced to the artform and fell in love. At the Florida Grand Opera, they are confident others will too — if they just give it a try.

Catherin Meza: “I feel like a lot of the things that people think about opera are not true.”

Catherin herself learned opera is not boring, or hard to follow because it’s in a foreign language and she wants others to embrace the experience.

Maria Todaro: “There is a reinvention happening right now of that very old artform.”

Maria Todaro grew up in an opera family. Her parents were both opera stars and she followed in their footsteps. As the new director of the Florida Grand Opera, she’s focused on bringing people back to the theater.

Maria Todaro: “I’m very hopeful for the future, but it is a transition point.”

The company is trying to make some of their shows more relevant with hi-tech additions like LED screens for sets.

Maria Todaro: “They had their ways 200 years ago, but today, what will make someone in their 20’s or 30’s be, you know, planting their nails in their seats and saying ‘Oh my God.'”

Another big change — screens with translations to English and Spanish, so you can understand the stories. But many people say, when you hear the emotions in their voices, you can understand what they are saying no matter what language it’s being sung in.

Catherin Meza: “It’s something that I just felt in my heart and in my soul.”

Catherin and the other performers want to bring that feeling to others – starting at a young age.

Catherin Meza: “This is the staging for bear hug, which is a children’s opera,”

They now bring kids in to watch performances and go to the schools to show students what opera is all about.

She hopes this next generation will allow the opera show to go on.

Heather Walker, 7News

