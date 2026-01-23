A group of special heroes is on a mission to not only protect and serve — but also inspire kids to start reading. The nightteam’s Courtney Allen has more in this 7Spotlight.

It’s not every day you see superheroes roaming the halls of South Florida schools. Students at Oriole Elementary in Broward had the chance to meet one of their favorites: the Black Panther!

He made a special visit to this group of pre-k students to show them how to unlock their own superpower – the love of reading.

Edward Clark Jr.: “The very front of the book with the words on the very top is called the title. Everybody say title!”

Children: “Title!”

Edward Clark Jr.: “Outstanding!”

Edward Clark Jr. is the man behind the mask. He’s a federal law enforcement officer who uses his free time to read to students at schools across the state.

It’s part of a non-profit he started years ago, called “Be Your Own Hero Motivational Network.” The goal: teach kids to read with the help of superheroes and law enforcement.

Edward Clark, jr: “We partner with schools, libraries, and community centers to encourage early literacy at an early age through interactive storytelling.”

All right, here we go!”

Edward says he struggled with reading as a child until his teacher noticed his love for superheroes and introduced him to comic books.

Edward Clark, jr: “I saw the pictures popping off the pages. I saw the words that I didn’t know, and from there I had to grab a dictionary. I had to learn these letters and sounds.”

Edward knew he eventually wanted to help children who had the same struggle with reading. He decided the best way to do it was by bringing his favorite crime-fighting characters in books to life!

Edward Clark, jr: “They see their favorite hero from their favorite show, making contact with them and reading.”

And it wasn’t just the Black Panther who showed up at school — Edward also brought along a team of local heroes from the Broward Sheriff’s Office!

Students got to meet deputies, who then read books that teach children about law enforcement officers.

Deputies say teaming up with Edward at events like this is an important part of their job.

Dep. Brian Dorsett/BSO: “I feel like I’m fulfilling my purpose, which is touching the community, leaving my mark, within the community, within the kids, especially.”

It shows the students that the Black Panther isn’t the only hero they can look up to. Some heroes are right in their own community.

Courtney Allen, 7News.

