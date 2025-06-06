(WSVN) - There is a new place for your pups to play.

It’s like an Airbnb- but for dogs. Heather walker shows us in today’s 7 Spotlight.

Isa Ega, property owner: “They love it, they just love it, you can see their face.”

These are the happy faces of dogs. They’ve come to play in Isa’s backyard using an app called Sniffspot. It was created by a dog owner who was looking for more space where his dog to play.

David Adams, Sniffspot founder: “Every dog is designed, you know, through breeding, through evolution to be free. Run free, sniff what they want, explore, but they aren’t doing that. They are living on leashes and couches today.”

Much like these pampered pooches, 7-year-old Tera, and her 7-month-old sister.

Nadine Heubel, dog mom: “Pipa! Pipa!”

Heather Walker: “These are big dogs.”

Nadine Heubel: “Yes.”

Heather Walker: “Lots of energy?”

Nadine Heubel: “Lots of energy, especially this one.”

These dogs have their own pool at home, but they don’t like the water. They like to run.

Heather Walker: “This is the backyard space, gorgeous.”

Nadine Heubel: “Thank you.”

Heather Walker: “But, no yard for them to play.”

Nadine Heubel: “No.”

And dog parks weren’t an option.

Nadine Heubel “She is the most gentle dog you can imagine, but she doesn’t like all dogs. So she’s a little bit ‘dog-selective’, and I couldn’t go to a normal dog park.”

So she started looking online for other options.

Nadine Heubel: “This is how I found Sniffspot.”

Here’s how the app works. You rent private properties by the hour, prices start at 10 dollars. You can browse photos and look at reviews.

David Adams: “It’s just for you during your visit. You can take your dog there, let them run, play games, hang out, bring friends. Do whatever you want. It’s a really fun time.”

Fun for the property owners, too.

Heather Walker: “What made you decide to do this?”

Isa Ega: “Well, number one, we love animals, we love animals and it’s an extra income.”

Isa makes about a thousand dollars a month from the app.

Isa Ega: “It’s not only about the money, it’s just like when you love animals, you see, then, like, I have rescued many animals, and you see them abused or on the street, and then you see them having this life, you know, it’s beautiful.”

And get this; Florida is now number one on the app, offering the most locations. So you are likely to find something your fur baby will like.

Heather Walker, 7News.

