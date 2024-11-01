After serving South Florida for nearly 37 years, a local restaurant was on the verge of closing its doors. But at the last minute, a customer dished up some help. Heather Walker has tonight’s 7Spotlight.

It was all smiles outside Osteria del Teatro last year for the grand opening of its new location in North Bay Village. But this Italian restaurant dates back to 1988 on South Beach.

Gilbert Gonzalez/owner: “It started on Española Way next to the Cameo Theater.”

We featured owner Gilbert Gonzalez on Bite with Belkys last year.

Gilbert Gonzalez: “Welcome to Osteria del Teatro, try our Penne Alla Vodka, Buon Appetito”

He took over Osteria more than 20 years ago. Rafael has been an employee — even longer.

Rafael Ceballos: “I started in 1992. I started as a busboy. It’s my house. It’s my family. It’s my people. It’s an institution.”

An institution — that two weeks ago — was just hours away from going out of business.

Gilbert Gonzalez: “With the amount of my food costs, my payroll is doubled and I wish I could pay my employees even more because I know that they need to survive and I want them to survive.”

But now there were worries about the restaurant surviving.

Gilbert Gonzalez: “What happened is I ended up taking out these predatory loans against my credit card processing and it put me in a corner. I sat down with all the employees and I told them that we’re going to have to close the restaurant and I’m sorry. They were all sad and crying and they even offered to work for a week for free if it would keep us alive.”

In an Instagram post — Gilbert announced Osteria was “closing its doors” the next night.

Gilbert Gonzalez: “And I felt terrible. I didn’t want to close the restaurant. I’m sorry.”

Gilbert emailed customers announcing the closing and in a twist of fate, that email started a chain of events that ultimately saved the restaurant.”

Brad Shraiberg: “My wife and I have been coming here for literally 20 years.”

Brad Shraiberg lives in Boca Raton and says his family makes the trip to eat here several times a year.

Brad Shraiberg: “It’s literally our favorite Italian restaurant. I have brought my kids many times. They’ve seen them grow up.”

Brad, like other customers, received the email about the closing.

Brad Shraiberg: “My heart dropped and I looked at my wife saying, ‘We’re changing our plans.’ and we came down here to what I was scared was going to be the last time we would see our friends and be able to eat here.”

Rafael was Brad’s server and explained the situation.

Rafael Ceballos/head server: “When I told him what happened he said, ‘Don’t worry, send me Gilbert. I’m going to talk to him. That’s what I do for a living. And I might save you guys.’ so I start crying and the rest is history.”

Brad is a bankruptcy attorney. He is now handling Gilbert’s case for free.

Brad Shraiberg: “Congress made a new section, if you will, of Chapter 11 to allow small businesses to reorganize.”

That will allow Osteria to remain open.

Gilbert Gonzalez: “They were all excited and they were so happy.”

A second email, sent two days after the first, proclaimed: “Yes, Osteria del Teatro is staying open!”

Gilbert wrote he was “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of support from customers and Gilbert credits one in particular — for saving his restaurant.

Gilbert Gonzalez: “I’m so grateful that he’s in my life. Thank God.”

Brad Shraiberg: “It’s as rewarding of a feeling as it can get. I love seeing that all of these employees are going to still have a job tomorrow.”

Tomorrow and beyond. Because together, Gilbert and Brad have created a recipe for the restaurant’s success.

Heather Walker, 7News.

