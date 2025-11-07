Big dreams — and even bigger voices. A local school choir could be headed to the Grammys — as a nominee. 7’s Heather Walker shares their performance — that caught the world’s attention in this 7Spotlight

This group of talented students may soon share the spotlight with some of music’s biggest stars.

Choir member: “Like that’s crazy”

Choir member: “It’s something like a type of person like Beyoncé wins.”

We are talking about the Grammys — music’s highest honor.

Choir member: “We were more shocked than anything because like, what a Grammy that just kind of sounds unreal, I guess.”

It may feel like a dream for these Miami-Dade high school students – but they have a real shot at a Grammy nomination.

Gabriella Marquez, choir junior: “Every time I hear that, I’m like, ‘Wait, Grammy nomination? That’s like so cool, wait.'”

You may not recognize their faces or know their names — but there is a good chance you’ve heard the performance that made them internet famous.

Cindy Ellis, choir director, Miami Arts Studio: “I’m so proud of the kids. It is absolutely unbelievable. We put a lot of work and effort into that performance, but I never once thought to myself, ‘We’re performing to potentially get a Grammy.'”

Cindy Ellis is the choir director at Miami Arts Studio.

She leads an all-female group called MAS Vocal. The singers went viral last year for their powerful performance of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

With millions of views, they went from school choir to global sensation — their voices touching hearts around the world.

Cindy Ellis, Choir Director at Miami Arts Studio: “Literally every corner, people from Australia to Canada to Brazil in languages that I’m like, ‘See translation, because I don’t even know.'”

The performance even caught the attention of the song’s composer, Grammy-winner Jacob Collier, who invited the girls to perform with him.

The soloist, with the incredible voice, is Gabriella Marquez.

Gabriella Marquez, Choir Junior: “It was insane, I think the greatest performance experience of my entire life.”

Gabriella and the girls all come from immigrant families; they say their shared journey gives the music the powerful emotion you feel when you hear them sing.

Choir member: “Some of us, our parents came here. Others, we ourselves, came here.”

Including the choir director.

Cindy Ellis, Choir Director at Miami Arts Studio: “I came in 2005 from Cuba because we are an all-female choir and because we are Hispanic because we are carrying our own journeys and our parents’ journeys and our grandparents’ journey and we are carrying Miami.”

Their dreams are only getting bigger— because a member of the Recording Academy has submitted them for Grammy consideration.

Gabriella Marquez, choir junior: “You know, win a Grammy, that would be so cool.”

Even cooler — if they are nominated, it will be the first high school choir ever — in the running for best choral performance.

Cindy Ellis, Choir Director at Miami Arts Studio: “The goal was never to win a Grammy – that has been incredible because it’s taken a bunch of little girls from Miami, our little corner of the world.”

Shining a spotlight on Miami.

The 2026 Grammy nominations will be announced on Friday morning.

