(WSVN) - Imagine rowing all by yourself from Spain to Miami. That’s just what a young Lithuanian man is doing right now. 7’s Kevin Ozebek is putting the adventure of a lifetime in tonight’s 7 Spotlight.

Meet Aurimas Valujavičiūs. He has been at sea by himself since he left Spain the day after Christmas.

His goal is to break a rowing world record for speed and distance from the coast of Spain to Miami in 110 days or less.

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “It will be world record as the fastest row unsupported and solo row from Europe mainland to North America.”

When the journey is done, Valujavičiūs will have rowed his single-seat boat, the Lituanica, 5,000 miles.

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “This is a lifetime experience when you can be with yourself like more than three months. No people, no physical contact, nothing.”

Valujavičiūs prepared for the trip for two years.

He rows a brutal 12 to 14 hours every day. He only stops to sleep in his cabin.

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “So, yeah, that’s my home. Cozy.”

He also shoots photos and video for social media and his YouTube channel, where fans all over the world are watching his progress.

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “Keep following my journey and don’t forget to say hi to my little friends underwater.”

Students at Sauletas Krantas, a Lithuanian school in Lantana, love watching his close encounters with sea life and learning about the trip.

They recently got to ask him questions from class.

Student: “Have you ever fell out of your boat?”

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “Yes! Huge wave shocked me and hit me from the side, and I fell out from the boat.”

Student: “Are you scared of the ocean alone?”

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “In the first weeks, it was a little bit strange. After one month of rowing, I felt really comfortable.”

Valujavičiūs answered their questions and ours.

We wanted to know, just what is he eating out there!?

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “Tactical food pack. It’s like dry food. I’m eating four of these per day. For the water, I have water making machine, so it’s inside here.”

He also snacks all day.

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “Peanut butter every day, but nothing is better than fresh fish!”

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “One week ago, I had lucky fishing and nice dinner.”

Valujavičiūs lives for adventure. He holds a record for long distance kayaking, has cycled all over Europe and Indonesia, and has climbed active volcanoes.

Now, he’s making his way through the Caribbean in all kinds of weather.

He’s focused on getting here safely and breaking that world record.

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “I keep moving and rowing to Miami.”

So far, Valujavičiūs is making great time.

If all goes well, he hopes to land on Miami beach by mid-April.

Aurimas Valujavičiūs: “Thank you for the chat, and I hope to see you soon in Miami. See ya, guys.”

And Valujavičiūs, we can’t wait to welcome you.

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

If there’s someone or something you think we should feature, send us an email at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.