(WSVN) - A house in Opa-locka is getting international attention, thanks to one man who decided to restore it.

Heather Walker has tonight’s 7Spotlight.

Stepping onto the property, you’re transported out of Florida and into the world of Arabian Nights.

Alex Van Mecl and his husband purchased the home during the pandemic.

Alex Van Mecl: “When we moved in, the house certainly didn’t look the same as it does now today. Even the color has changed, but this was all dead grass.”

Despite the rough exterior, Alex was intrigued by a small detail.

Alex Van Mecl: “The thing that drew my attention in walking up to the front door was a plaque.”

Turns out, the house is listed on the Opa-locka historic registry.

So this history buff went on a mission to restore the home to its original glory.

Alex Van Mecl: “I recognize that there was, there were elements of this house that were originally there, that we’re not there today. Different types of window openings, a little Moroccan lantern in the front and most notably, and is quintessential Opa-locka, a dome used to be on the top of the house on the front door.”

Thanks to help from the University of Miami archives, he was able to find the original plans and bring them to life.

Alex Van Mecl: “There is no other place in America that had the concerted effort and commitment to have a unified Arabic-Moorish design inspired by the Arabian Nights. It just doesn’t exist.”

Opa-locka is unique with big domes and street names like Ali-Baba.

The city was founded by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtis in 1926, who had a dream of bringing the Arabian Nights to life here to South Florida, but died before he finished.

Alex Van Mecl: “I’m just picking up the torch and I’m moving forward, and I’m recognizing the value and the importance and saving this.”

And because of Alex, the rest of the world is seeing the beauty of Opa-locka.

Alex Van Mecl: “This is the crowning achievement.”

His home has been used for all kinds of photo shoots, including the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

Alex Van Mecl: “Of all the things that have filmed here, this is definitely the highlight.”

Now that his home is nearly finished, Alex is helping his neighbors restore their homes.

Alex Van Mecl: “We really wanted to be part of Opa-locka and embracing the theme.”

And embracing his community.

Heather Walker, 7News.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.