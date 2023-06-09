(WSVN) - A group that brings music and dance to South Florida streets is preparing to hit the stage, and it’s an opportunity for many of them to have their moment in the spotlight. 7’s Karen Hensel shares their story.

These South Florida artists are making their voices heard.

But many have found it difficult to be seen and recognized for their talent.

J’von Brown, singer: “I actually was considering, I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t see anyone that looks like me.'”

J’von Brown is a classically-trained singer, born and raised in Broward County. He says he hasn’t met too many Black opera singers, which has made it difficult for him to find the right people for inspiration and guidance.

Kunya Rowley is also from South Florida. As a former opera singer himself, he had the same problem.

Kunya Rowle, founder, Hued Songs: “I would look around, and there weren’t a lot of people that looked like me, and a lot of stories like mine.”

In 2017, he started Hued Songs, a charitable organization that supports singers, musicians, dancers and composers.

Kunya Rowley: “And so, a big part of our mission has been to be a vehicle and a platform where Black artists, artists of color can be seen, heard, and most importantly, paid for their work.”

Throughout the year, Hued Songs hosts concerts and performances across South Florida.

Walk down a street like Calle Ocho in Little Havana, and you may find yourself in the middle of a performance.

That’s the group’s goal: bring that art to the people, no matter where they live.

Kunya Rowley: “We perform in classrooms. We’ve performed under the Metrorail.”

Some of the performances are free, including their biggest production yet: a full-scale concert called “The Juneteenth Experience.”

Kunya Rowley: “Juneteenth is our national holiday, now federally recognized holiday, that commemorates when the last enslaved folks were freed in Galveston, Texas.”

We visited the group as it prepared for the June 19 event.

“The Juneteenth Experience” not only lets J’von and the other artists showcase their talents to a wider audience; it’s also a chance to get kids across South Florida interested in music, dance and poetry.

J’von Brown: “I’m for, like, being a Black artist who impacts our youth, our communities to say, even if it’s not something that you want to do, it is available to us.”

Kunya feels the same way.

Kunya Rowley: “Our work is rooted in a sense of belonging, showing people who we are and finding ways to build connection.”

And that connection starts with creating beautiful music.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

“The Juneteenth Experience” takes place June 19 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Admission is free, but registration is required.

