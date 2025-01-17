(WSVN) - A South Florida organization is ready to lend a hand and help local teens build a path to success. Heather Walker shares their story in tonight’s 7 Spotlight.

South Florida students are hoping their time in the classroom will fast-track them to their dream jobs.

Alistair Coley, student: “I was ready to go. Like, I just wanted to get started as soon as possible.”

Alistair Coley and the rest of his classmates are members of Handy in Broward. It helps at-risk kids and young adults finish their education and get any counseling and housing help they need.

It’s also helping Alistair and his classmates prepare for successful careers.

Keny Vixama, student: “I really appreciate the program. Yes, I’m so exited.”

The students are the first class of Handy’s Youth Build program. The program was created with a grant from the Department of Labor.

Each student in the program will receive job training and certification in high-demand industries like construction.

Rashani Boynton, Handy Youth Build Coordinator: “They’ll be able to get exposed to all the different facets of the construction industry. They will have guest speakers. They’ll get to do job-shadowing.”

Right now, they’re in the classroom learning the basics, like workplace safety.

Teacher: “Working in construction and industrial job sites can be hazardous.”

Keny Vixama: “The class is good, our teacher, too, is good.”

When the classroom sessions are over, the students will move on to apprenticeships at companies across South Florida.

After that, students could see themselves with a permanent job … and a new chance at a successful life.

Alistair Coley: “It hopefully provides me with more opportunities, you know. I know I’m not guaranteed a better life but, you know, I’m guaranteed opportunities, and I’ll do my best to make the best of those.”

During the program, students will get all the assistance they need to succeed. Handy will work with them to earn a GED, and also provide things like rides to work and a job coach.

Kirk Brown, Handy CEO: “But our end goal is for our young people to see a future they can go after, for us to support them going after that future.”

It’s all part of Handy’s mission to provide a fresh start for those who need it.

Rashani Boynton: “Some of our young people are maybe scared to try, or maybe someone told them they couldn’t, and a lot of times, we do have that. But we here at Handy always tell a youth that you can.”

With a little extra support, and the opportunity to learn, these students will soon be ready to build their own path to success.

Heather Walker, 7News.

