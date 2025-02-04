Top South Florida CEOs are volunteering their time to help workers find housing. Their hard work for Habitat for Humanity is shining in tonight’s 7Spotlight. Here’s 7’s Faith Graham.

Plank by plank and nail by nail, homeownership is now one step closer to becoming a reality for Brenda Williams.

Brenda Williams, homeowner: “I’m excited, excited because I know one day it’s going to be mine.”

Williams – an ob-gyn nurse and mother of two – is just one of 20 families who have been selected by Habitat for Humanity of Broward County to embark on the path of homeownership at a new development in Fort Lauderdale.

Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward: “The opportunity to create that dream of homeownership for others at a time when it seems so remote is a dream come true to be able to do this work.”

It’s a day Williams never thought would come.

Brenda Williams, homeowner: “First, I couldn’t believe it. And then reality hit, like yeah, you have to bring your paperwork in, you have to bring this in, yeah you got accepted. I was like ‘Yeah, I did get accepted.'”

Williams and her fellow future homeowners – putting in 300 hours of sweat equity – earning their new homes that are being built right here at BBI Village.

Robert Taylor//CEO, BBI: “We found this spot. Realized we could put 20 homes on it and our company wanted to be a part of it. It’s humbling because you hear their stories, learn their journey and it’s a hard road for them. As I mentioned they earn every step of the way. Nothing is given to them.”

This build in particular brings together top business leaders from across south Florida who collectively lead more than 400,000 employees. People who know the struggle of finding housing firsthand.”

Once again, WSVN is a proud sponsor of the initiative and what’s become known as the ‘CEO Build.”

Andy Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam/WSVN: “It’s very important for us as a company, also the Ansin family, to give back to the community. Particularly these days, it’s so hard for people to afford housing and it’s very important.”

Our very own Craig Stevens – emceeing the event — which is in its sixth year.

Craig Stevens, WSVN anchor: “Together we have built dozens of homes and can’t wait for the dozens more we will continue to build.”

Leaders of major companies like Rick Case Automotive and Auto Nation– getting their hands dirty for a good cause.

Nancy Robin, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Broward: “It is a day where the leaders of Broward County come out to lead from the front, make a true statement about workforce housing.”

While they may all come from different industries, they are united in the shared goal of building workforce housing.

Keith Koenig, Chairman of City Furniture: “More homes are obviously important for everybody in South Florida and we’re building affordable homes that families can live in forever. It’s pretty important.”

Brent Burns, CEO (ret), JM Family Enterprises: “It’s just great giving back to the community and making a difference.”

Seven of the homes are already under construction with more expected to break ground soon. Habitat for Humanity anticipates the project will be complete by the fall.

In Fort Lauderdale, Faith Graham, 7News.

