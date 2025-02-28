(WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale woman has made it her mission to clean up our beaches, and she is finding a ton of trash beneath the sand. Nicole Linsalata has more in tonight’s 7Spotlight.

When you see people using metal detectors on South Florida beaches, you can’t help but wonder if they are finding trash.

Rebecca Hussle: “I think it’s a bullet. Yep, that was it.”

Or treasures.

Rebecca Hussle: “I found a couple of really great rings.”

Rebecca Hussle grew up looking for seashells on the beach. Now she looks for other things.

Rebecca Hussle: “My mom always taught me at a very young age, 4 or 5 years old, if you find something on the beach, to make sure to put it back in its place, especially if it’s any type of litter or debris that doesn’t belong on the beach.”

Rebecca began using a metal detector five years ago to get some exercise and to enjoy the beach, but now she uses it to clean up the mess that others leave behind.

Rebecca Hussle: “Yes, I found quite a few vapes, actually, so some of had product in it. I’m not sure if it’s tobacco or something else. However, if I was a kid, I would think this was a toy, and it’s not. So this is something that I’m very grateful to find this to get this off the beach.”

Campers might take down their tents, but they’re leaving these stakes behind. Rebecca showed us a whole bag of them she has found in just the last few months.

Rebecca Hussle: “I have found a ton of tent spikes, which usually each tent comes with four, so if I find one, I usually try to source the area, search the area, I should say, and try to find all four of them.”

She also finds toys, like Matchbox cars, coins, even a rusty old pair of tweezers. Her strangest discovery was a full six-pack of beer buried in the sand.

Rebecca Hussle: “It was about this deep, and it was literally a full six-pack of beer, and I’m like, ‘Why would somebody bring a six-pack of beer to the beach, not even drink it, leave it behind, walk past these garbage cans that are scattered across the beach, and then just leave it there?'”

Rebecca never leaves anything. At the end of each tripm she recycles what she can and disposes of the rest.

Rebecca Hussle: “I want to preserve this beach. I grew up on this beach, and I hope it’s here for many, many years and generations.”

She also hopes that one day, she won’t find as much trash, and her search will lead her to some real treasures.

Rebecca Hussle: “You find rings and things sometimes, like earrings, gold and silver earrings. You do find gold necklaces.”

If she does find something valuable, Rebecca always tries to get it back to the rightful owners.

Rebecca Hussle: “One was a ring [from] a young lady, from her grandmother, and they were here visiting, so it was a little bit harder to track that person, but when that happens, it was just so spontaneous and beautiful to see the look on her face and the hug that she gave me.”

So her message to beachgoers? Keep track of what you bring and leave nothing behind but sand.

Nicole Linsalata, 7News.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.