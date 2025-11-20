South Florida arts programs are being forced to trim budgets and fight to stay open. But for one organization, the show will go on, thanks to some help from the community. Our newest addition to the 7Investigates team, Courtney Allen, joins us with this 7Spotlight.

In today’s spotlight, it takes a lot of work on stage and behind the scenes to pull off a great show. A show that couldn’t happen — without the community stepping up.

A South Florida dance company isn’t letting statewide budget cuts bring down the curtain on its performances.

This weekend, 17-year-old Sophie Rosen will have her big moment playing Aurora in a production of Sleeping Beauty. She is a member of the Fort Lauderdale Children’s Ballet Theatre.

The group has helped kids of all ages fulfill their dreams of being in the spotlight.

Sophie Rosen/dancer: “I was really honored, really grateful. It was so exciting to hear that all my work, all of the time commitment to dance, has like really paid off, and it’s really amazing.”

When times get tough and money is tight, arts programs are usually the first things cut from the budget.

The state recently slashed $32 million in funding for arts and cultural programs, leaving many groups struggling financially.

Rachael Ma/Asst. Director, FLCBT: “Every year it is a challenge.”

Instead of relying on the state for help, Fort Lauderdale Children’s Ballet Theater has spent the last 38 years learning how to do more with less.

Angela Mauti/Director, FLCBT: “You just have to be hopeful and trust and know that it’s gonna work out. And you just keep doing that.”

Every year, the theater has to raise money for training, sets, and costumes. And it’s paying off!

Rachael Ma/Asst. Director, FLCBT: “We do a lot of fundraising events. We just recently did a fundraising event at Barnes and Noble, which was really wonderful about children and reading.”

Children had the chance to read “Sleeping Beauty” with the dancers and take pictures.

The theater also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 for this year’s performance.

Angela Mauti/director, FLCBT: “So we’ve been extremely fortunate that in these times that are so difficult that we are doing very, very well.”

A big factor in keeping the productions “on point” is the dancers’ families and past performers who donate. Some businesses also help out by donating items for raffles.

Rachael Ma: “It really takes people from every aspect to make this project come together.”

And when it does, it allows the show to go on so Sophie and her fellow dancers can shine on stage.

Sophie Rosen/dancer: “Art is so important to the mind, the body. Without this, I just don’t know how I would express myself and share my person to everybody, you know?”

