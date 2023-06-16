(WSVN) - You’ve probably heard of collaborations, but how about a partnership between a Florida brewery and a dolphin? 7’s Kevin Ozebek is putting this unlikely pairing in today’s Spotlight.

This smiling face belongs to Tashi. He’s an 11-year-old bottlenose dolphin at Island Dolphin Care in Key Largo.

Kids and adults come here for the unique dolphin-assisted therapy programs designed for people with all kinds of disabilities.

Luke Bullen, executive director, Island Dolphin Care: “We call them our co-therapists, actually.”

Tashi is one of eight dolphins at the facility, and they always jump at the chance to get to work with those in need of help.

Luke Bullen: “We have a team of human therapists, and then we have the dolphins, so they really are the heart of Island Dolphin Care. They are motivational and they’re inspirational.”

Island Dolphin Care is kept afloat by donations, so funding is always a challenge.

That’s where collaborations come in handy, and the facility now has a brand-new one on tap.

This tangerine wheat is a popular new creation at Oil Well Craft Beer in Ave Maria, Florida.

Head brewer Ross Wright just happens to be related to Tashi’s trainer, who is his cousin’s wife.

That’s how Tashi Tangerine Wheat was born.

Ross Wright, brewer: “We had been thinking about doing tangerine wheat, and I just thought that Tashi tangerine fit well together, so I just went with it.”

Then, Ross and brewery owner Matt Williams decided to take it a step further with a collaboration.

Ross Wright: “I like what the Island Dolphin Care’s mission is. They help children and families with special needs and veterans with [post-traumatic stress disorder]. So both of those things I’m happy to help out with.”

Now, Tashi Tangerine Wheat fans can donate directly to Island Dolphin Care by clicking on a QR code.

Matt Williams, Oil Well Craft Beer: “It feels incredible. You know, it is a great facility, it’s a great mission they have, and to know that we’re doing any small part to help them, I’m glad we can contribute to it.”

And Tashi likes it, too.

Brittany Cosgrove, Tashi’s trainer: “Tashi, how’s it feel to have a beer named after you? It’s pretty exciting that he is kind of the star of the show. He is one of our youngest, so for him to be the little star for a little bit is kind of cool.”

Oil Well Craft Beer says Tashi Tangerine Wheat is so popular, they hope to keep the unusual collaboration brewing for a long time to come.

