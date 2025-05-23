(WSVN) - A South Florida teacher who is a breast cancer survivor is set to represent the United States on the world stage. Her resilience and tenacity shine in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Heather Walker has the story.

They paddle separately — but as one — with intensity and precision.

Teresa Murphy, Team USA Breast Cancer Paddler: “I didn’t expect to build such deep personal relationships with so many people as a result of being in a sport. They are my BFFs.”

Teresa Murphy is describing her teammates. “BFF” stands for Broward Fierce Fighters.

The name is fitting, because the women on this boat have fought for their lives. All have survived or continue to battle breast cancer.

Teresa Murphy: “The fact that we can be out here doing something that helps us mentally, emotionally and physically to navigate some of the challenges that we have from surgeries — from just the emotional impact of having cancer.”

Teresa has been a Miami-Dade Public Schools teacher for 32 years, even winning the county’s prestigious Teacher of the Year award.

Teresa Murphy: “Definitely the highest honor in my career, being the Teacher of the Year, nominated by your peers.”

In 2020, during the pandemic, she continued to teach her third grade class virtually — without telling her students she was undergoing chemotherapy.

Teresa Murphy: “My students are the ones that helped me get through a difficult time. In education, we’ve long done the three Cs — common core curriculum — and in my case, in 2020, it was cancer, chemo and COVID. I can laugh about it because I’m here, so 100%.”

One hundred percent is what Teresa and her teammates try to give each time they get on the water.

Teresa Murphy: “We’re giving it our all, we’re putting everything out there.”

We rode along on a sunny Sunday morning in Hollywood for a team practice.

Teresa Murphy: “When we’re on the water, we’re just paddlers — cancer aside, all of our ailments aside.”

They’re paddling a dragon boat — a watercraft that traces back to ancient China. The team has competed and won dragon boat races.

Karen Eisen, Broward Fierce Fighters: “When we race, we feel it in our personal race, and so, when Mary, our captain, will say, ‘It doesn’t matter if we get the gold,’ it does matter if we get the gold, because we personally won.”

Now, just three years after first stepping foot in a dragon boat, Teresa is taking her competitive drive to the next level.

Teresa Murphy: “It was very intense.”

She tried out and was chosen to be one of 35 paddlers to represent Team USA in this summer’s World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Germany.

Teresa Murphy: “It is the first Team USA breast cancer team. So, it is a historical honor to represent the United States, for sure.”

Angela Long, Team USA Breast Cancer Paddlers head coach: “She’s got great heart, she’s determined.”

Angela Long, a breast cancer survivor herself, is the head coach.

Angela Long: “We’ve got the best of the best going up against the best of the best of the other countries. I would say Canada is definitely gonna give us a run for our money.”

Teresa says she’s in the gym six days a week and several days on the water to train.

Teresa Murphy: “I think the thing that I’m most proud of is how proud my children are of my accomplishments, because I’m always so proud of them.”

Team USA’s Breast Cancer Paddlers, who are from 12 different states, will go for the gold in July. We’ll of course let you know how they do.

Heather Walker, 7News.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Broward Fierce Fighters

United States Dragon Boat Federation

International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission

International Dragon Boat Federation

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.