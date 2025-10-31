A South Florida couple is honoring the memory of their niece and by doing so, they’re helping dreams come true for children at a local hospital. Heather Walker has more in this 7Spotlight.

Twelve-year-old Emma Gonzalez spends a lot of time at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. She’s being treated here for a rare disorder that affects her growth.

Emma Gonzalez, patient: “On my port right here. They just clean it and just put the needle in and give me my medicine.”

Going to the hospital can be scary — but there’s nothing spooky about this Halloween at Joe DiMaggio.

Jessica Liguori: “Robert brings the pumpkins on site, and the children are able to come, pick a special pumpkin, get some candy, and some activities, and we can spend time with them and do fun stuff together.”

Robert and Jessica Liguori started the pumpkin patch in 2019 as a way to provide a little fun for the young patients. They understand what the families are going through because they would come to the hospital with their niece, Sophia.

Jessica Liguori: “…Who at 2 and a half years old was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma brain tumor, of which she fought for 10 years. She passed away a month shy of her 13th birthday.”

After Sophia’s death, the Liguoris wanted to keep their niece’s memory alive. They decided to help children fighting health battles by making their dreams come true.

Robert Liguori: “You know, our goal is to keep Sophia’s memory alive and to grant as many dreams as we can for these children. That’s the bottom line.”

They created the “Sophia’s Butterfly Blessings Fund” at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The fund uses donations to help create fun experiences for the patients.

A family fills out an application to explain their child’s dream, then Robert and Jessica team up with local businesses to make it come true.

Emma Gonzalez: “Well, it’s very exciting, very happy, and I’m grateful to them that they can actually do my dream.”

Emma was one of the first children to have a wish granted. She was surprised with a trip to meet Latin singer Bad Bunny during his concert stop in Miami last year.

Emma Gonzalez: “I saw a limo outside my house, and it was Robert and Jessica and then we were on the way to the concert and I didn’t even know anything until I saw Bad Bunny and it was just exciting.”

Some of the dreams are big, like meeting Bad Bunny and Shakira. Others are smaller requests.

Robert Liguori: “One little boy wants ample Legos. That’s what he wants, ample Legos. One teenage girl wants a PlayStation 4 and 5.”

No matter the size of the dream, Robert and Jessica work to make it happen, and there is one word that describes the feeling they get.

Jessica Liguori: “I keep going back to joy, but it really is; it fills my heart with joy to be able to be a part of it..”

Robert Liguori: “And every smile I see on these children’s faces reminds me of her and keeps her memory alive with me.”

Because every child should have a dream.

Heather Walker, 7News.

You can get more information about Sophia’s Butterfly Blessings Fund and how you can donate at WSVN.com.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.