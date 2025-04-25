(WSVN) - We introduce you to a turtle that can do amazing tricks, and he’s providing more than just entertainment. He’s helping kids come out of their shells. Heather Walker shows us how in our 7Spotlight.

Dr. Mitch Spero: “Come on. Faster, faster, faster, faster. Sit, sit.”

This tiny turtle can do tricks you would normally see from a dog.

Dr. Mitch Spero: “There’s a high-five.”

And some you haven’t seen.

Dr. Mitch Spero: “Wave. There’s a wave. Do it again. Let’s see the wave? That’s pretty hard for a turtle. There you go. Let’s see another wave on the other side.”

The turtle, named Florida, has been featured all over the world, and his tricks are truly amazing.

Heather Walker: “How do you feel when you’re here?”

Leo: “Happy.”

Dr. Mitch Spero is the man who trained Florida. He is a child psychologist in Sunrise and uses the turtle to teach kids, like Leo, how to deal with their feelings and overcome obstacles.

Dr. Mitch Spero: “You look at people’s eyes when you talk to them, like the turtle, and you are more confident.”

Leo: “Yeah.”

Dr. Mitch Spero: “The turtle is confident.”

Dr. Mitch Spero (to Florida): “That’s it. There he goes.”

Leo: “That’s funny.”

Keri Lunt: “Leo was having a lot of really big feelings and didn’t quite have the vocabulary to express them.”

When Leo’s mom went looking for someone to help her son, she found Dr. Mitch and his tortoise.

Keri Lunt: “Immediately I was like, ‘Yup, OK, I’m sold.’ Any guy who can teach a turtle how to do dog tricks, I’m sold.”

Leo: “I’ll get him to flip over. That’s a good try, Florida.”

Dr. Mitch has also created books and games.

Dr. Mitch Spero: “This is his book, and it’s ‘Florida the Turtle Who Thinks He’s a Dog and Finds His Feelings.’ A book to help your child overcome anxiety, fears and shyness. In the back of the book are feeling words.”

Keri Lunt: “He has come such a long way with his words, he asks for everything that he wants, instead of having, you know, outbursts.”

Chris Lunt: “I am happy with most anything that gets the results that help my son.”

Heather Walker: “Even if it involves a turtle?”

Chris Lunt: “Could be a turtle, could be a muskrat, could be a capybara. I don’t care, as long as he’s happy and he’s doing what’s good for him.”

Like any therapy, slow and steady wins the race.

Leo: “I love him.”

Heather Walker 7News.

