A South Florida boxing coach is showing young fighters the ropes — both in the ring and in life. And his no-nonsense, tough love approach — is now the focus of a new documentary.

The punches were flying on a Thursday evening inside Flaco’s Community Gym in Hollywood.

Jose “Flaco” Perez: “I used to be skinny and ‘flaco’ means skinny in Spanish. So coach gave me the nickname Flaco and it just stuck.”

Owner Jose “Flaco” Perez opened the gritty, graffiti-filled gym in 2014.

It’s where the Brooklyn-born, former boxer has guided the next generation of fighters for the past decade.

Jose “Flaco” Perez: “The type of kids you’ll see in the program come from all different walks, all different financial demographics, all different cultural backgrounds.”

Despite their differences, Flaco preaches the same things: Hard work, discipline and accountability.

Jose “Flaco” Perez: “I create a safe environment for you to grow and mature and learn.”

Now — Flaco, his students and the small Hollywood gym are getting a little movie star treatment. They’re the focus of a new documentary.

Paolo Mugnaini: “The moment I walked in, I knew this gym was something different from the other gyms.”

Paolo Mugnaini is the filmmaker behind “Fighting Spirit: The Battle Within.”

Last weekend, it won best short documentary at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.

Paolo Mugnaini: “There’s always been this thing about how boxing is a metaphor for life.”

The film weaves together themes of perseverance and self-esteem.

Jose “Flaco” Perez: “He showed me the final product and I thought it was amazing, but I’m pretty biased being that I’m the main guy on screen.”

And the main guy is tough.

Jose “Flaco” Perez: “In this world where sensitivity has become a culture, I think you come here and it’s a little bit of a throwback.”

Paolo Mugnaini: “What I see is that underneath, not sugar-coating things, there’s a lot of love, there is a lot of passion for really building better people.”

People, like 12-year-old Maj, who has been coming to Flaco’s gym since he was 8.

Maj: “In school, sometimes I used to get bullied. So then me learning boxing, it improved my confidence and it made me more happier overall.”

He’s not bullied anymore.

Maj: “Once you find respect, that’s all you seek and you give it out. So it’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, I love to respect people and I love being respected.'”

Thirteen-year-olds Rami and Pacman — nicknamed after the legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao — also grew up in this gym.

Pacman: “my coach Flaco, he’s really a father figure to me. So I know I could trust him, you know, I could call him when I need something.”

Both teens won national titles in their weight divisions this summer.

Rami: “This is something I want to do professionally for sure, ’cause this is what I love to do.”

And whether Flaco’s students go on to be professionals in the sport or not…

Jose “Flaco” Perez: “I pride myself not only in creating great boxers, but creating amazing individuals.”

And that is something worth fighting for.

Mugnaini has already entered “Fighting Spirit – The Battle Within” in other well-known film festivals.



