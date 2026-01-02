Who says learning ballet is just for kids? An adult ballet class is giving women a second chance to dance. Heather Walker shows us in this 7Spotlight.

For many young dancers, ballet dreams fade with age. But one local ballet company is proving it’s never too late to return to the barre.

Nicola Riettie: “57.”

Heather: “57?”

Nicola Riettie: “Yes, ma’am.”

Heather: “And at 57, you decided to start ballet.”

Nicola Riettie: “I know. Crazy, right?”

Nicki Riettie is not alone — this entire class is made up of adult dancers. Some stepping into a ballet studio for the first time.

Others are getting back to what they loved as little girls.

Ballet student: “I missed those days and this really brought it back.”

It all started with Isabella Picinic, a lifelong dancer who couldn’t find an adult ballet class after moving to South Florida.

Isabella Picinic: “I just feel like there is not a big space for adult dancers anymore. Even if there are studios that offer it, it’s maybe one class a week. You know, we are adults, we don’t have time, if that class doesn’t work for us then we can’t make it.”

So, she decided to teach her own classes under the company named Precious Pace.

Isabella Picinic: “I made a post on FaceBook, and it blew up. It got like 100 comments, so many people were interested.”

What started with 10 women has grown to nearly 50 dancers in less than a year.

Isabella Picinic: “The energy is just so uplifting when I come to teach. I love seeing these ladies push through class even when I know they are struggling, they are still pushing through.”

The leaps and turns have gotten harder with age – but at the same time, the rewards have gotten sweeter.

Nicola Riettie: “I love it and it’s doable, that’s the other thing honestly, although it’s challenging, it’s challenging in a good way. It’s forcing you to use parts of your body, strength and focus in a way that you may not, certainly not if you are just sitting on the couch every evening.”

It’s a workout for their bodies and their minds but it’s also me time.

Ballet student: “Just being a mom and teacher working full time, giving to everyone constantly. It’s my thing, it’s my time.”

Because at this age, ballet isn’t about perfection — it’s about possibility.

Ballet student: “I decided once I saw this that I was going to give myself the chance to not be perfect, to not be super skinny and try and see and see what happens. It’s so rewarding to see yourself and, like, what you see and realize the kid in me who thought, ‘You are not good enough.” Yes, you are. And not just me, but anybody can do it.”

And they are — stepping onto the stage with more confidence than ever before.

Isabella Picinic: “You are never too old to dance”

Nicola Riettie: “It’s never too late, nope, that’s a fact.”

Because sometimes the dream doesn’t end — it just waits for the right moment to begin again.

Heather Walker, 7News.

