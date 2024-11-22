(WSVN) - A South Florida Army veteran has created a device for military personnel to wear. He’s hoping his invention could one day save lives. Heather Walker has tonight’s 7 Spotlight.

It looks like a prop from an action movie.

Etheridge Lovett: “It’s first of its kind. It’s the first of its kind.”

It’s what Army veteran Etheridge Lovett calls the wrist sheath, a wearable device that holds essential items servicemembers need to access in a hurry — including a watch, flashlight, knife and much more.”

Etheridge Lovett: “Basically, I was thinking about the soldiers that I left behind that are still in there. What could help better their service while they’re in the field?”

Etheridge served our country as a young man, but his journey began when he was a boy.

Etheridge Lovett: “I was the kid that had Army soldiers. When they bought me toys I always looked for the Army soldiers, you know, G.I. Joe and stuff like that.”

He joined the Army in 1979 and served for six years — including time in South Korea.

Etheridge Lovett: “To be taken out of this culture and immersed into another culture — different languages, different ways of eating and communication, the whole nine yards — it was beautiful.”

The 63-year-old has long since retired from the service, but not from wanting to serve others, and his latest mission is this invention.

Etheridge Lovett: “All in one place on your wrist, so instead of trying to find different things — you know, wire cutters to get through the fence, a can opener to open your can or whatever — I said, ‘Well, why don’t I invent something, just tinker around with this, and make this device?'”

Etheridge showed us some of his early, homemade versions. He recently secured a patent for his design, and investors helped pay to have this working prototype made.

Etheridge Lovett: “And what’s so interesting about it is, I mean, it doesn’t move. That was exciting. We can move ahead, they made the device, and I was very excited when I saw it. You know, ’cause I know that’s the first step.”

The next step is finding a manufacturer.

Etheridge Lovett: “Help me streamline it, mass produce it, and mass manufacture, market and get it on the market. It’s just a matter of having the right person who understands how important this device is.”

Etheridge has already received encouragement from the U.S. Department of Defense. An official wrote: “I strongly feel that it needs to be on the wrist of every U.S. soldier operating in the combat arena around the globe.”

The veteran says the device has potential beyond the battlefield.

Etheridge Lovett: “A wrist sheath designed for police. One designed for firemen. One designed for mountain climbers. I foresee that it’s gonna save many lives, and me being a Christian man, that would put my heart at ease to know.”

So while the device might be worn on the wrist, it’s very close to this man’s heart.

