(WSVN) - Two South Florida equestrian athletes are ready to grab the reins and go for the gold at the Paris Olympics, and one local woman has helped make them the “mane” attraction. Heather Walker has their story in this week’s 7 Spotlight.

These horses and riders aren’t playing around. Every step, trot and spin come after years of hard work and training.

It’s part of an equestrian sport called dressage, and two of the country’s best riders come from South Florida.

Adrienne Lyle, dressage rider: “I think it’s an incredible journey for me to be a part of.”

Adrienne Lyle and Endel Ots are two of only four dressage riders from the U.S. who will compete at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

Endel Ots, dressage ridder: “To be able to go to the Olympics and be here, it’s a dream come true.”

Adrienne and Endel train throughout the year at the Zen Elite Equestrian Center in Southwest Ranches.

Heidi Humphries, owner of Zen Elite: “This horse’s name is Lars.”

Zen owner Heidi Humphries had been expecting to send a team to the games in 2028. But Adrienne and Endel were ready this year, so Heidi had to find and buy the right horses and get them competition-ready in just a few months.

She struck gold with Helix and Bohemian.

Heidi Humphries, Zen Elite Equestrian Center owner: “It usually takes years to develop a horse, and to partner with a horse, to become close to the horse and to develop a trust with the horse, and our riders were able to do it just really quickly. It was amazing.”

Riders like Endel and Adrienne make the sport look easy, but it’s actually very complicated.

Endel Ots: “It’s a little bit like figure skating, but with horses.”

And just like figure skating, dressage involves some complex choreography.

A rider has to be able to guide a horse through certain movements in order to score points from the judges.

Endel Ots: “And they judge you on a score from 1 to 10. When it’s done really well, it looks super easy. It basically should look like the rider doesn’t do much.”

But in order to be successful, a rider first must gain the horse’s trust.

Adrienne Lyle: “And it takes a long time to build the repertoire and understanding between the horse and rider to execute these sophisticated movements.”

While this is Endel’s first time competing at the Olympic level, Adrienne will represent Team USA for the third time. And she says the pressure is just as intense, especially because she’s riding a horse she’s only had a few months to train.

Adrienne Lyle: “This is a new horse for this year. We had to get together and kind of match up and learn to speak each other’s language in a relatively short amount of time.”

As the countdown to the games continues over in Paris, over at Zen Elite, the excitement and pride is growing.

Heidi Humphries: “I feel like they already won. I feel like they already won because of where we’re at in such a short period of time. I feel like just going to the Olympics at this point is a win for us.”

And no matter who wins the big competition, Heidi says Zen Elite will always be home to some world-class athletes.

Heather Walker, 7News.

