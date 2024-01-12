(WSVN) - A young piano player’s passion and talent recently took him from South Florida to New York for a very special performance.

The teen’s musical journey shines in today’s 7Spotlight. Here’s Heather Walker.

Thirteen-year-old Chris Rocha has been playing piano for about two-thirds of his life.

Chris Rocha: “My mom introduced me to the piano when I was 4 years old. So she would put stickers on the key notes that I would remember.”

Chris started taking formal lessons when he was 7, and with more practice, came more confidence.

Chris Rocha: “As time went along, and I participated in more competitions and concerts, it would become more easier for me to handle the stage fright.”

Now, he has plenty of performances under his belt — showcasing his merry musical chops at the Christmas tree lighting in Coral Gables and drawing onlookers with his impromptu international performance inside Rome’s airport.

Chris Rocha: “All of those are good experiences. But my favorite one is the one at Carnegie Hall because Carnegie Hall is a beautiful place that not everybody gets a chance to play there.”

Yes, the Carnegie Hall, in New York City. One of the most famous concert venues in the world.

In November, Chris found out he was a first prize winner of the “Golden Classical Music Awards” international competition.

Chris Rocha: “I was just jumping up and down, up and down. I was so excited.”

“Excited,” because that meant a trip to the Big Apple with his parents in December, and a chance to play in the winners’ concert along with other talented young musicians from across the country and around the world.

It was time for Chris, dressed in a tuxedo, to take center stage.

Chris Rocha: “It’s a song that requires preparation, but it was a song that I knew from the top of my head.”

Chris Rocha: “There were some parts that were powerful like, ‘bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah, bah,’ but then some would be romantic.”

His two-minute performance struck just the right chord.

Chris Rocha: “Hopefully, I inspired the right feelings to other people, but I think I did, because a lot of people congratulated me and said, ‘Good job, random kid.'”

Chris usually practices six days a week, but only after the seventh grader finishes his homework and plays basketball. As for the future, whether his piano playing passion turns into a profession, remains to be seen.

Heather Walker, 7News.

