(WSVN) - A Plantation woman has no plans to stop working, even at the age of 101. Her dedication to the career she loves is being honored in a special way. Kevin Ozebek shares her story in today’s 7 Spotlight.

If you’re a tennis player in Plantation, chances are you know Norma Fink.

Norma Fink: “Pardon me while I answer. Norma speaking, may I help you?”

You can find her manning the registration desk at the Frank Veltri Tennis Center at the city’s Central Park.

When she’s not taking court reservations…

Norma Fink: “What time do you want? Three o’clock, hmm.”

She’s entertaining her coworkers.

Norma Fink: “So they gave me something that looked like a torch and they said, ‘And let the games begin!'”

At 101 years old, she has plenty of stories to tell.

Norma Fink: “One-oh-one and seven months. Seven months were important. The first hundred were easy.”

Norma has spent more than half her life working as a tennis court attendant for the city.

Employee: “Norma in the ’70s. This is her city ID card.”

She started working at the tennis courts at Plantation Community Center in 1972, after she and her husband moved to South Florida.

Norma Fink: “The next thing I know, I’m playing almost every day, because I can’t do the house all day.”

Her time playing on the courts led to her eventually volunteering to help maintain them

Norma Fink: “And I’m working, two or three days a week. I’ve enjoyed every thing.”

Norma was transferred to the Frank Veltri Tennis Center after it was built in 1981. With currently more than two dozen courts, Norma has plenty of work.

Norma Fink: “After 9:30, forget about it. Forget about it!”

Staff members and players threw Norma a party in 2021 to celebrate her 100th birthday. She’s getting another big honor this year, serving as the Grand Marshal for the city’s Independence Day parade.

She got a sneak peek at the classic car that will take her along the parade route.

Driver: “Norma, we have a date on the Fourth of July.”

But she didn’t stay for long. She says she needed to get back to work.

Norma Fink: “Only three that aren’t taken, the other ones are for the tournament.”

Norma says the key to living to 101 years is to simply enjoy life.

Norma Fink: “Celebrate it. I celebrate every night.”

And in her case, it doesn’t hurt to have a job you love.

Norma Fink: “Thank you for calling, bye now.”

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

If there’s someone or something you think we should feature, send us an email at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

