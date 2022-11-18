A young South Florida boy we put in the 7 Spotlight is now in the national spotlight. 7’s Karen Hensel reports with his remarkable accomplishment.

7News first met Carter Bonas on a Coral Springs golf course in February.

The then 10-year-old certainly looked the part on the links.

That’s because everything he is wearing is from his very own line of golf apparel. Diagnosed with autism, he named his company Spectrum Golf.

Carter Bonas: “Well, I’m high on the spectrum, and I was writing the ‘S.G.,’ and I and I wrote the ‘G’ backwards. We were going to change it, but my dad said it looked pretty good, so it sticked.”

He told 7News then he had a goal.

Carter Bonas: “Get bigger and bigger.”

Nine months later, he got his wish.

This is Carter today, just named Sportskid of the year by Sports Illustrated Magazine, landing him right on the cover.

Carter Bonas, Friday from Dubai: “Being Sports Illustrated Kid of the Year is the best thing I could imagine.”

With help from his mom, the now 11-year-old spoke to 7News from Dubai on Friday.

Carter Bonas: “When I first found I was Sports Illustrated kid of the year I was shocked and happier than you could ever believe.”

He is in Dubai to play at the golf course of legendary hall of famer Ernie Els, who became a mentor and also has a child with autism.

When he was younger, Carter acted out and was bullied at school for being different.

A low point became a turning point in fourth grade.

Dr. Thelma Tennie, Carter’s mom, February 2022: “He told his teacher, ‘If one more thing goes wrong or one more thing happens to me, I’m going to kill myself.'”

Therapy, medication and his love of sports helped get him back on track.

Carter Bonas: “Golf was the best for me. I didn’t get screamed at. I didn’t get touched. I felt like I could take my time and try my best.”

Carter is not only a golfer but an advocate for autism and a businessman.

He told 7News he is grateful to those who have helped him along his journey.

Carter Bonas: “Whoever helped me along the way, I just want to say thank you very much, and I really appreciate that.”

A young man grateful and only just beginning.

