SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for a missing 71-year-old women.

According to police, Dignora Sampedro was last seen on Friday at 19700 Block and Southwest 114 Ave. Sampedro was also seen pushing a white wagon with a flower design printed on it.

A description of Sampedro was released as follows: she is a white women with long salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, she stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Sampedro was last seen wearing a green jacket and whit pants.

She left her residence on foot and may be in need of services.

Anyone with any information about Sampedro should contact the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.