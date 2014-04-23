7 Sport Anchor



Mike DiPasquale joined WSVN Channel 7 as a sports anchor/reporter in 1997. His reports can be seen on all editions of 7 News Monday through Sunday and on WSVN’s Sunday night show, Sports Xtra. Prior to joining WSVN, Mike was a sports/news anchor and reporter in Cleveland, Ohio.

This award-winning journalist has reported both local and national stories. Throughout his career he has covered major stories including the World Series, Super Bowl, the 1996 Olympic Park bombing and Major League Baseball’s All-Star game for CNN and FOX news. Mike’s work has earned him the city of Cleveland’s award for excellence in journalism and the Ohio Associated Press sport’s reporting award.

Mike not only enjoys reporting sports; he is also an accomplished athlete. He is a member of both the U.S. Olympic Bobsled Federation and of the U.S. Weightlifting Federation. He is a member of the 1995 4-man national bobsledding champions, and he won second place in the 1994 Ohio Olympic Weightlifting competition. In both 2009 and 2010 Mike won a gold medal in Olympic Weightlifting during the Annual Sunshine State Games in Lakeland. In 2014, Mike was a bronze medal winner at the U.S. National Masters Olympic Weightlifting Championships and the 2014 Team USA representative at the Masters World Championships for Olympic Weightlifting in Denmark. In 2017, he won the American Open One Arnold Classic Master Class Gold and in 2018, the American Open 3 Masters Gold in Las Vegas.

In addition to bobsledding and weight lifting, championships Mike also enjoys rollerblading and ice hockey.

Mike is a native of Akron, Ohio. He attended the College of Wooster, where he earned a degree in communication and history.