General Assignment Reporter

Brian Entin joined WSVN in March of 2016.

Before moving South, Brian worked at the NBC affiliate in West Palm Beach where he won two Emmy awards for his reporting.

Brian graduated from the University of Missouri and got his start anchoring and reporting at KTVO, the ABC affiliate in Northeast Missouri.

Originally from Fort Lauderdale, Brian is happy to be back home close to his family. While in high school, he wrote for the Sun Sentinel’s teen page. He also interned at WSVN during his college years.

In his spare time, he enjoys traveling, aviation, good food, and hanging out with his golden retriever Shelby. Make sure to say hello and follow him on Twitter @BrianEntin.

