Andrew Dymburt

A South Florida native, Andrew is now back home reporting for WSVN-7 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Andrew grew up in Coral Springs and graduated from Stoneman Douglas High School before heading to Coral Gables and The University of Miami.

Andrew joined the WSVN news team in 2018 from the CBS station (KOIN-6) in Portland, Oregon.

In Portland, Andrew reported on many national events including the 41-day standoff between a group of militia and the Federal Government at the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Burns, Oregon. He followed the story all the way through the Federal trials. He was also on hand to witness and report on the 2016 Presidential Election Day Riots in downtown Portland.

In the summer of 2017, Andrew covered one of the most gruesome hate crimes in Oregon’s history.

Before Portland, Andrew reported in the Bronx and Brooklyn for News 12. During his time at News 12, he reported on the controversial and deadly police choke-hold of Eric Garner, the Ebola outbreak and tragic ambush of NYPD detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos.

Prior to his time at News12, Andrew served as Host and Multimedia Journalist for “Buzz:60” on Yahoo! And USAToday. He also covered the New York Jets for an online publication and worked on SportsNet New York’s television production team for the New York Mets.

Andrew began his broadcasting career as an intern for Fox News Channel’s late night TV talk show, “Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld,” before moving on to help launch ‘Chasing News’ on FOX5, FOX29 and MY9 in New York City and Philadelphia. While at Fox, Andrew was one of the first journalists to survey and report on the damage from Superstorm Sandy along the Jersey Shore.

He graduated from the University of Miami (FL) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications. At Miami, Andrew served as the University’s play-by-play announcer for Miami Hurricanes football, basketball and baseball programs.

Andrew is a Type-1 Diabetic and continues to raise awareness for children with diabetes. He is passionate about the news, politics and sports. In his spare time he enjoys (attempting to) golf.

Got a story idea? Send it to ADymburt@WSVN.com

