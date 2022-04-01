PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people are in custody after police said they stole multiple phones from a T-Mobile store in Plantation.

Plantation Police briefly pursued then stopped a silver Nissan Altima on the 6200 block of Reese Road in Davie Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce was over the stopped vehicle as police, with guns drawn, took a female driver and two men into custody.

According to police, the suspects were believed to have been involved in an armed robbery. However, police said the three are accused of stealing phones from the stores’ display case.

Police have not identified the suspects, nor have they given any more information regarding the retail theft.

