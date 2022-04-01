PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been arrested after, police said, they stole multiple phones from a T-Mobile store in Plantation.

Plantation Police briefly pursued then stopped a silver Nissan Altima on the 6200 block of Reese Road in Davie, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the stopped vehicle as police, with guns drawn, took a female driver and two men into custody.

