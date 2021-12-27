WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two children have died, and three others have been hospitalized following a serious hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 24th Street and Ninth Avenue.

TRAFFIC CLOSED IN THE AREA OF 2600-1900 BLK. OF NW 9 AVE /POWERLINE RD. PLEASE USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) December 27, 2021

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed two victims were pronounced dead on the scene. Three others have been transported to a nearby hospital.

The ages of the victims have not yet been released, but BSO confirmed that all involved are children.

Family Reunification will be held at @WiltonManorsCty City Hall Emergency Operation Center located at 2020 Wilton Drive. For more information please call 954-390-2150. — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) December 27, 2021

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

