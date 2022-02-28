BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A big benefit this weekend brought vintage wheels and a special gala event to Boca Raton, all for a good cause.

The 15th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance featured some of the finest cars and motorcycles ever built.

The event, founded by the Rick Case Automotive Group, featured a show, auction and sale.

Rick Case Automotive Group CEO Rita Case said the event raised millions of dollars for charity and paid tribute to her late husband, Rick Case.

“The whole weekend we’re honoring, of course, Rick, who passed away [in 2020], and his energy and passion to bring this event that’s now known around the world,” she said. “The Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance, benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, is on everyone’s list that’s a car enthusiast.”

The event culminated in a gala Saturday night. NASCAR great Jeff Gordon and automotive dealers Lilliam and Gus Machado received lifetime achievement awards.

Gordon and Gus Machado said service makes this honor special.

“When I think of tonight, I think of the mentors and the people that were there for me to help me get into racing, to help me throughout my career, to help guide me,” said Gordon.

“Our things that we both do, things that are already going on, can be a little bit better, and this is very important,” said Machado.

7News anchor Lynn Martinez was also on hand at the event.

