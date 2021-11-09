HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died and several others were injured following a crash involving a school bus in Hialeah Gardens, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 77th Avenue and 103rd Street, around 4:15 p.m.

Five total vehicles were involved in the crash, including the school bus.

According to officials, an adult male was airlifted to nearby Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. An adult female and a toddler were also airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Several Hialeah Middle School students were on board the school bus, but according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, no child was injured.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the southbound exit ramp at 103rd Street from the Palmetto Expressway is currently closed. Drivers headed south can exit at Okeechobee Road.

