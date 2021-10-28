MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died and two others suffered injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Miami-Dade metro bus.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven by an elderly driver when it struck the bus on Southwest First Street and Beacon Boulevard, just before noon, Thursday.

Police said the driver died on the scene while the passengers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Five people were on board the bus at the time. None of them were seriously hurt.

