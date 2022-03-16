(WSVN) - One person has died and the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway have been shut down as police investigate a shooting incident.

The investigation stems from a shooting that occurred on the Palmetto Expressway just north of Okeechobee Road in Hialeah.

7Skyforce was over a red sedan with multiple bullet holes on the hood and front windshield. The vehicle also had front-end damage after coming to a stop against the expressway wall.

7Skyforce Photojournalist Ralph Rayburn describes the bullet holes as coming from an AK-47 style weapon.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, one adult male in their 20’s was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, also in their 20’s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The reported shooter’s vehicle is still at large.

The northbound lanes of SR-826 at Northwest 74th Street are blocked are police investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

