Zoo Miami set to reopen with limited capacity, safety restrictions

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is ready to welcome back guests for the first time since the park closed earlier this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the staff said new protocols will be in place to keep everyone safe.

Zoo Miami had first closed back in March, then reopened in June, only to close again in July.

Tuesday is the new big day, as the popular South Florida destination is set once again to open its doors to animal lovers of all ages.

“We have a full staff. We have a full park,” said wildlife expert Ron Magill, the zoo’s communications director.

Magill on Monday gave 7News a look around at what visitors can expect.

“We strongly urge everyone to get their tickets online because we have a cap now. We have limited capacity within the zoo,” he said.

That’ll be 3,500 people per day. There are some other precautions and restrictions in place, like one-way traffic for the indoor exhibits that are open and no-touch entry, just a scan of the ticket.

“You’ll come on in, and then throughout the zoo there will be located hand sanitizers,” said Magill.

Guests will be required to keep their face masks on at all times while walking around the park, but can take them off while sitting down to have a snack or meal.

“We were able to do a lot of maintenance work,” said Magill.

However, not every area or activity will be open to guests.

Magill said it’s best to keep up with the lists of open attractions at zoomiami.org.

The wildlife expert said guests should be prepared to get a few looks, because they won’t be the only ones adjusting.

“There are some animals that have certainly missed the people. I think the primates, the chimps, the gorillas, they probably miss that curiosity, that interaction,” said Magill, “but a lot of the animals, quite frankly, are like, ‘Wow, it’s quiet, it’s nice and it’s been great.'”

As for how long these restrictions will stay in place, Magill said, time will tell.

“We suspect that if the numbers continue to go down, that these restrictions will continue to ease,” he said.

Zoo Miami is scheduled to reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m.

