Zoo Lights Miami wraps up colorful, animal-themed holiday spectacle

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular Southwest Miami-Dade attraction finished up its winter holiday celebration by lighting up the night.

7News cameras captured large crowds at Zoo Miami taking in Zoo Lights Miami‘s final holiday event, Saturday night.

The event featured one million lights connected to form shapes of animals and other things found in the wild.

Guests also enjoyed animal encounters, the Snowman River Boat Ride, hot chocolate and cookies, and pictures with Santa Claus.

