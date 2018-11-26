Zoo Lights Miami lights up the night for the holidays

If you decorate your place this time of year, you know you need nights to see the lights. So Zoo Miami is opening in the dark for a scene that’s truly wild. Deco animal magnetism editor Chris Van Vliet is here to light up your life.

It’s a jungle out there! No seriously! Good thing exploring Zoo Miami under holiday lights is truly a sight to see.

Zoo Lights Miami is back, and this year it’s brighter than ever.

Cindy Castelblanco, Zoo Miami: “Zoo Lights Miami is an opportunity to see more than a million dazzling tree lights and animal-shaped lights at the zoo.”

On Friday and Saturday nights when the sun goes down, the zoo lights up.

Cindy Castelblanco: “Zoo Miami’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and Zoo Lights starts at 7 p.m.”

From real animals to the light-up kind, there’s something for everyone.

Javier Manzano, zoo-goer: “It’s a different aspect of the zoo. You get the same beautiful atmosphere, but Christmas.”

Cindy Castelblanco: “You are going to see this year something special at the zoo. We got these amazing lantern animals, you will see a herd of giraffes made out of beautiful fabric. We have hippos, okapis. Different types of animals made out of this special material. We have them down Lantern Lane.”

And there’s s’more. Chill out by the fire or grab a snack.

This annual event is in it’s 10th year and it’s even bigger.

Cindy Castelblanco: “We also have a larger footprint this year, so we are including Florida Mission Everglades, so you can see crocodiles and alligators and take the boat ride throughout that exhibit as well.”

Enjoy the Florida-friendly snow while watching a light show on a giant screen.

And it wouldn’t be a holiday event without Santa Claus.

The big guy is at the zoo too.

Cindy Castelblanco: “The zoo at night is a totally different experience. It’s lit by these beautiful lights.”

Zoo Lights Miami costs $15.95 per person and runs through Dec. 29.

At Zoo Lights Miami, you can also send a letter to Santa and they have special themed nights.

FOR MORE INFO:

Zoo Lights Miami

https://bit.ly/2BxXwCT

