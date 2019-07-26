‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ trailer teases new action and same humor

(CNN) — It’s return of the zombies in “Zombieland: Double Tap” and there are a few new faces.

It’s been ten years since the first installment of the horror-comedy franchise, and Emma Stone’s Wichita, Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus, Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee, and Abigail Breslin’s Little Rock are back to battle, you guessed it, zombies.

“We find our heroes from the last movie ten years later, as they’re just moving into the White House,” director Ruben Fleischer told Entertainment Weekly. “Tallahassee has a saying, ‘Go big, or go home.’ They kind of took it to heart and went for kind of the biggest and best home they could find.”

Fleischer added that even the zombies have evolved.

“The one that’s causing the big threat are the T-800 zombies, that are stronger, faster, harder to kill,” he said.

The new trailer also features new characters played by Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutsch, Luke Wilson and Thomas Middlemarch.

The movie is set for release on Oct. 18.

