Zoe Kravitz set to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’

Zoe Kravitz has reportedly been cast to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in the eagerly awaited “Batman” film.

The movie’s director, Matt Reeves, seemingly confirmed the reports in the same way he did when there were reports that Pattinson would play Batman — Reeves tweeted.

This time around it was just a GIF showing Kravitz on the phone saying “Hello.”

Her stepfather, actor Jason Momoa, offered his congratulations on Instagram with a photo of him and Kravitz.

Momoa is married to her mother, actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares a son and a daughter.

The “Game of Thrones” star wrote that it was “Unbelievable so freaking stoked” about Kravitz snagging the role.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN.”

The actress is the daughter of rocker/actor Lenny Kravitz.

Being cast as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, is a major get for Kravitz.

She is best known for her role as Bonnie Carlson in the hit HBO limited series “Big Little Lies.”

