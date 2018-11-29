Now here’s a clothes call. Zenith Art & Fashion gallery in Miami knows the world is its canvas and is taking advantage of it with hand-painted wearable designs.

Carla Cid de Diego, Zenith Art & Fashion: “This dress is made by Alejandra Kohan. She’s an artist from Argentina. It’s completely hand-sewn and hand-painted.”

Owner Carla Cid de Diego loves to use her imagination when it comes to her art.

Carla Cid de Diego: “These sculpture bags are one of a kind, and we decided to come up with a product that incorporated both: the sculpture world and the fashion.”

She started Zenith when she had trouble selling her artistic fashionable designs.

Carla Cid de Diego: “Fashion stores would tell us, ‘Oh, I love it, but I don’t really sell art,’ and the galleries would tell us, ‘Oh, we love them, but we don’t really sell fashion.'”

She also wanted to create a space for other artists to showcase their talents.

Carla Cid de Diego: “We have a mix of 27 artists and fashion designers from about 20 different nationalities. This jewels made by Patrizia Falcone are all handmade. She uses a specific type of embroidering with the wire. This one is sliver wire, and she calls it ‘Chanel lace.'”

From jewelry to jackets, to dresses and corsets, the pieces are perfect for Art Basel.

Carla Cid de Diego: “People that come to Art Basel, they want to see exclusive things, they want to see things that are different. We have pieces that range from the low hundreds in jewelry, all the way up to the $200,000 range.”

Sure, the price might sound high, but Carla promises you won’t find the looks you buy there anywhere else.

Carla Cid de Diego: “Everything we choose is one of a kind, very exclusive, very unique.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Zenith Art & Fashion

440 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(786) 409-8530

www.zenithartandfashion.com

