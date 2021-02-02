Zendaya, John David Washington discuss love-hate relationship in Netflix drama ‘Malcolm and Marie’

Zendaya and John David Washington star in the new movie “Malcolm and Marie.”

This was one of the first films to be completed after the start of the pandemic, and from the looks of their onscreen chemistry, it might not be their last.

Zendaya (as Marie): “I feel like once you know someone’s there for you and once you know they love you, you never actually think of them again. It’s not until you’re about to lose someone that you finally pay attention.”

It’s right there in black and white.

We’re talking about the love-hate relationship between Zendaya and John David Washington in the Netflix drama, “Malcolm and Marie.”

Director Sam Levinson wrote the film when production on his HBO show “Euphoria” got shut down. And his “Euphoria” star, Zendaya, was euphoric to be part of it.

Zendaya: “We kind of had these thoughts about what would there be a way to possibly shoot a film in quarantine, like in, maybe just we can do it in my house, you know, or what does that look like? And he had a few ideas and you know, we bounced some things back and forth. He finally had this one kind of concept, and he kind of laid it out, I was immediately like, yes, write this, go, like, approved.”

John David Washington (as Malcolm): “You are by far the most excruciating, difficult, stubbornly obnoxious woman I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

In the movie, John plays a director and Zendaya is his girlfriend. Their relationship gets tested on the night of his latest film premiere.

Zendaya (as Marie): “I’m not looking for an apology, Malcolm.”

John David Washington (as Malcolm): “Well, what do you want? A screenplay credit?”

John tapped into his movie contacts for advice, so he could nail the role.

John David Washington: “I’ve taken all these experiences with, from my co-workers, from my partners, and their experience in the business and their relationship and love for the industry. You know, and I’m thinking about my parents, I’m thinking about, you know, my siblings, who are all in the industry.”

